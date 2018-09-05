हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam

Boat carrying 45 passengers capsizes in Brahmaputra river in Assam

A boat carrying at least 45 passengers capsized in Brahmaputra river in north Guwahati in Assam. The passengers are missing even as the rescue operations are underway.

Boat carrying 45 passengers capsizes in Brahmaputra river in Assam

A boat carrying at least 45 passengers capsized in Brahmaputra river in north Guwahati in Assam. The passengers are missing even as the rescue operations are underway.

Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Assam Police rushed to the spot soon after the information came in.

News agency IANS quoted eyewitnesses as saying that they saw some of the passengers making attempts to swim to the shore. The passengers on the boat included women and children.

The boat was on its way to Madhyam Khanda in North Guwahati from Guwahati.

More details are awaited.

Tags:
AssamAssam boat capsizeBoat capsizeBrahmaputra

Must Watch