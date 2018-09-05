Boat carrying 45 passengers capsizes in Brahmaputra river in Assam

A boat carrying at least 45 passengers capsized in Brahmaputra river in north Guwahati in Assam. The passengers are missing even as the rescue operations are underway.

Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Assam Police rushed to the spot soon after the information came in.

#Assam: A boat with about 45 passengers capsized in Brahmaputra river in North Guwahati. Police&SDRF teams have rushed to the spot. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/2Yh6S3X5or — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2018

News agency IANS quoted eyewitnesses as saying that they saw some of the passengers making attempts to swim to the shore. The passengers on the boat included women and children.

The boat was on its way to Madhyam Khanda in North Guwahati from Guwahati.

More details are awaited.