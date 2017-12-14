Body of missing Indian Defence Accounts Services officer recovered from Palam

New Delhi: The body of an Indian Defence Accounts Services officer was found at the railway tracks in Palam on Thursday. A suicide note was also recovered.

Jitendra Kumar Jha had gone for a morning walk on Monday from his residence in Shivali Apartment in Sector 9 of Dwarka. When he did not return, his wife informed police and despite scanning numerous CCTV footage, no clue could be found.

His body was found on Palam railway tracks on Thursday evening.

According to Jha’s wife, he had been disturbed for the past few days but never shared the reason for the same. He was earlier posted in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and then in the Human Resources Development Ministry.

Jha got married in 2006 and has a son and a daughter.

Relatives of Jha, reports say, are suspecting foulplay.