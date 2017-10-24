Body of Sherin Mathew, Indian 3-year-old girl missing in the US, found by police

Houston: Sherin Mathews, the three-year-old Indian girl missing for over two weeks, is dead, US police said on Tuesday hours after her foster father admitted that she choked while drinking milk.

Sherin, who had developmental issues and limited verbal communication skills, was last seen outside her family's backyard in Richardson city in Texas on October 7.

The Richardson Police earlier announced that they discovered the remains of a small child in a tunnel beneath a road, expressing apprehension that it was "most likely" that of Sherin. The body was found about one km from the house of her adoptive parents Wesley and Sini Mathews.

Police said medical examiners used dental records to identify the body and confirmed it was that of missing Indian girl. Her cause of death is still pending.

The Richardson Police Department has re-arrested the foster father of the girl.

Mathews, 37, who hails from Kerala, is being held on USD 1 million bond.

Mathews and his wife reportedly adopted Sherin two years ago from an orphanage in Bihar.

According to an arrest affidavit, Mathews told police that his daughter choked while drinking milk and he removed her body from the house as he "believed she had died".

He said he "physically assisted" Sherin in drinking her milk when she wouldn't listen to him, according to the warrant.

"She was coughing and her breathing slowed," the affidavit said.

"Eventually, Wesley Mathews no longer felt a pulse on the child and believed she had died," it said.

Mathews was arrested yesterday and charged with injury to a child, a first-degree felony.

He voluntarily turned himself in, police said. He gave a statement that was different than he had initially given.

Mathews had previously claimed that Sherin went missing after he sent her outside their home in suburban Dallas in Texas state at around 3 am on October 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk.

He was arrested then and charged with felony endangerment to a child and was placed on electronic ankle monitoring. He also surrendered his passport as a condition of making bond on October 9.

He was re-arrested for felony injury to a child after providing investigators at the Richardson Police Department with the conflicting story.