Body of teen kept for 3 days, as tantrik said he would live again

Superstition continues to be deep rooted in remote areas of the country. The latest horror of this menace has emerged from Simdega district in Jharkhand, where the body of a boy was kept at home for three days because a tantrik had said that he would get alive.

The family agreed to conduct the last rites only after the village head made a visit to them and convince them for going ahead with the last rites.

The deceased, a student of class 8, used to live with his grandmother while his mother worked in Delhi.

A few days back, he had complained about stomach ache. Instead of taking him to a doctor, his grandmother took him to a tantrik, who gave them an amulet. On Wednesday last, the pain resumed and the boy was again taken to the tantrik, who claimed that ghosts had taken over him and hence his condition would continue to worsen.

The boy’s uncles, who were accompanying him, believed the tantrik and refused to take him to a doctor. His condition worsened on Thursday and he breathed his last on Friday morning.

Even after his death, the family continued to believe the tantrik. He asked the family to wait, assuring them that the boy would be alive again. Hence, they waited for over three days before performing his last rites