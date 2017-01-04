close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
»
﻿

Bodyguard of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki 'mysteriously' gets nearly Rs 100 crore in his account

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 22:37
Bodyguard of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki &#039;mysteriously&#039; gets nearly Rs 100 crore in his account
SP MLA Irfran Solanki with UP CM Akhilesh Yadav; Image source: Facebook.com/hajiirfan.solankiv

Kanpur: A bodyguard of Samajwadi Party MLA saw in shock when he saw Rs 100 crore in his account.

The gunner - Ghulam Jilani - of SP MLA from Kanpur - Irfan Solanki - was left flabbergasted when he found that his account has been mysteriously credited by nearly Rs 100 crore.

Kanpur District Magistrate (DM) Kaushal Raj Sharma said that Solanki's bodyguard Ghulam Jilani has an account with SBI's Mall Road branch.

When did he get to know about money?

He had gone to withdraw money from an ATM last night where he found that his account was credited with a total of Rs 99,99,02,724.

Jilani then approached Solanki who reported the matter to the DM.

"I have spoken to the Deputy General Manager of SBI branch and they have asked Jilani to submit an application," said Kaushal.

A/c seized

His bank account has been seized, said the DM, adding that he will not be able to withdraw money from it for the time being.

Jilani, who hails from Padrauna area of Kushinagar district, lives in a rented room in Jajmau area of the city.

First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 20:47

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.