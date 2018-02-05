Bofors pay-off scam case: BJP flogging a dead horse, says Congress

New Delhi: Congress on Sunday alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was raking up the Bofors pay-off case for settling political scores.

"BJP has been carrying this political campaign to defame opposition,'' Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

''Investigation has been done, Judiciary has already given a verdict. It is a tactic by the Narendra Modi Government to deflect attention from its failure," Sharma said in a press conference here.

Calling the Bofors pay-off case a 'non-issue', Sharma said that the BJP was 'flogging a dead horse'.

Delhi's Tis Hazari court is scheduled to hear arguments in Bofors pay-off scam case on February 17, after a fresh application, submitted by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), sought further investigation on the same

On February 2, the CBI moved the Supreme Court challenging the 2005 Delhi High Court's order, which quashed charges against the accused in the scam, saying that certain new material has surfaced in the case that needs further investigation.

The Rs 64-crore Bofors scam, relating to alleged payment of kickbacks in the procurement of Howitzer artillery guns, dates back to 1980s and 1990s when the Congress was in power with Rajiv Gandhi as the prime minister.

The then central government had signed a 1.4-billion dollar defence deal with Swedish arms manufacturer Bofors for the sale of 410 field howitzer guns and a supply contract almost twice that amount.

In April 1987, the Swedish Radio had claimed that the company paid bribes to senior Indian politicians and Army personnel to secure the deal. Gandhi was also implicated in the case.

In 1990, the CBI booked then president of Bofors, Martin Ardbo, alleged middleman Win Chadda and the Hinduja brothers under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code, as well as for corruption.

The first chargesheet was filed in the case in 1999.

(With ANI inputs)