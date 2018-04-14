Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, his wife convicted in Rs 5 crore loan recovery case, sentencing on April 23

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, along with his wife, was on Friday convicted in a Rs 5 crore loan recovery case. Holding the actor guilty, the Karkardooma court has set 23 April as the date for his sentencing.

The case dates back to 2010 when Yadav and Radha had taken a loan from a Delhi-based entrepreneur, MG Agarwal (owner of Murli Projects) for his Hindi debut directional film "Ata Pata Laapata". The businessman had filed a case against Yadav and his wife in the high court after they failed to repay him the amount.

In 2013, Yadav was even remanded to 10 days judicial custody for concealing facts about the case. The court had also then ordered attachment of assets of the couple and attached his bank account of the Axis Bank and a company owned by him.

The judge had also issued a contempt of court notice against two women lawyers who were representing the couple and an oath commissioner for submitted an affidavit in the court which had forged signature of the couple.

In 2015, he had claimed in court that he had paid Rs 1.58 crore and has to payback Rs 3.42 crore. He had also told the court that he had got a fresh offer from a company which had agreed to take up the liablity of his loan. He had claimed that the loan would be repaid in 30 days.

The actor is known for his impeccable comic timing. He has been a part of several hit films like Bhoolbhulaiya, Partner, Hungama.