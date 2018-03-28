Bomb threat forces Air India's Delhi-Kolkata flight to make emergency landing

New Delhi: An anonymous threat call on phone forced an Air India Delhi-Kolkata flight to make an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. Air India's Mumbai customer care received the phone call about the flight and the plane - carrying 248 passengers and 11 crew members - was immediately called back and was taken into isolation.

The call was received by Air India's Sutherland Global services in Mumbai and it threatened to bring down flight AI-020 in mid-air. "Aasmaan mein gira diya jaayega," the message relayed. The call was forwarded to BATC and was declared specific. The said plane immediately returned to IGI and was taken into isolation where the passengers and crew members were made to deboard with their hand luggage. A search operation is currently underway to ensure there is no bomb threat or any other possible suspect item on board.

A complaint has also been forwarded to Mumbai Police.

Last year on November 8, a Delhi to Kolkata GoAir flight, G8 127, had made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport after a card with a bomb threat was spotted.

(Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as and when more details are available)