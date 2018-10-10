Bombay HC quashes molestation case filed by Preity Zinta against Ness Wadia in 2014

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed the molestation case filed by Bollywood actress Preity Zinta against industrialist Ness Wadia in 2014.

In February, the Mumbai Police had filed a chargesheet against Wadia on the basis of a complaint filed by Zinta, accusing him of molesting her during a cricket match.

The police had filed the chargesheet in the Esplanade court. Wadia was, however, granted bail on the surety of Rs 20,000 by the end of the day.

The chargesheet was reportedly filed under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the complaint, the incident took place in 2014 during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Wadia, the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab team along with Zinta, allegedly grabbed her arm and molested her when she asked him to calm down.

In support of her claim, the actress had submitted a few photographs that showed bruise-like marks on her right arm, to the police. She alleged that she was hurt after Wadia grabbed her arm by force.