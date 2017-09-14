close
Bombay High Court rejects Ryan trustees' bail plea

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory transit bail plea of the trustees of Ryan International Schools but granted a conditional interim stay on their arrest till 5 p.m. on Friday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 19:22

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory transit bail plea of the trustees of Ryan International Schools but granted a conditional interim stay on their arrest till 5 p.m. on Friday.

The trustees -- Augustine F. Pinto, his wife Grace and their son Ryan -- have been ordered by Justice A.S. Gadkari to deposit their passports with the Mumbai police by 9 p.m. on Thursday, failing which the interim protection would not be given.

The interim protection against arrest has been granted to the trustees to enable them to approach an appropriate judicial authority in Haryana in the case pertaining to the murder of a seven-year-old student, Pradhyuman B. Thakur, in Ryan International School in Gurugram.

Fearing arrest by Haryana Police, the Pintos -- who are trustees of St. Xaviers Education Trust -- had filed anticipatory transit bail application before the Bombay High Court on Monday.

