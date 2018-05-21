Bombay lawyers body files review plea in judge BH Loya death case

The Bombay Lawyers Association filed a review plea in connection with judge BH Loya death case in Supreme Court on Monday. Notably, the top court had earlier rejected a petition by the Bombay Lawyers Association for re-investigation into the case in April.

The Supreme Court had dismissed a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge BH Loya. The apex court had said that there was no reason to disbelieve the judicial officers in the death case and ruled that investigation revealed that he died of natural causes.

The top court of the country also said that frivolous and motivated petitions should be discouraged.

The late special CBI judge was presiding over the trial in a case related to the killing of Sohrabuddin Sheikh in an alleged staged shootout in November 2005 near Gandhinagar in which the now BJP chief Amit Shah was an accused. Amit Shah was later discharged from the case.

The case has also had its share of politics. Following the ruling by the Supreme Court, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that “there is hope”. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Gandhi scion had said, "'There is no hope left, everything is managed', says Judge Loya's family. I want to tell them, there is hope. There is hope because millions of Indians can see the truth. India will not allow Judge Loya to be forgotten."

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had also written a blog on judge BH Loya's death. In the strongly-worded blog, Jaitley, who is also a renowned Supreme Court lawyer, called the judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya death case an instance "that almost created a judicial mutiny".

The Union Minister posted the blog on his Facebook page on Friday afternoon, several hours after the Supreme Court of India rejected a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of special CBI judge BH Loya.