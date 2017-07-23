close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Bonhomie marks farewell function for President Pranab Mukherjee

The farewell function by Parliamentarians for outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee in the Central Hall of Parliament was marked by bonhomie among leaders of various parties as they greeted each other and chatted before his arrival.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 23:54

New Delhi: The farewell function by Parliamentarians for outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee in the Central Hall of Parliament was marked by bonhomie among leaders of various parties as they greeted each other and chatted before his arrival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seated in the front row, which also included Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former PMs HD Deve Gowda and Manmohan Singh and BJP leader LK Advani. 

Before he came to the house in a traditional procession along with the President, PM Modi was seen talking to Vice President Hamid Ansari, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar as they waited for arrival of Mukherjee. 

As they walked into the Central Hall, a smiling PM Modi was seen talking to Mukherjee.

In his speech, which saw members thumping desks several times and later giving him a standing ovation, Mukherjee had a word both for the government and the Opposition. 

Emotional and nostalgic, Mukherjee, who has spent 37 years as Parliamentarian, looked at a few pages of the book containing signatures of MPs that was presented to him. 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was on the front row too, had intermittent conversations with Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha 

Behind them, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav and Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav were engaged in a deep conversations. 

External Affairs Sushma Swaraj went to Azad and spoke to him briefly after entering the central hall. 

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi took a seat in the eighth row and chatted with the Parliamentarians sitting beside him. 
 

TAGS

Pranab Mukherjee's farewellPresident of IndiaPranab MukherjeeParliamentNarendra ModiSonia Gandhi

From Zee News

WorldAsia

One dead in shooting incident at Israeli embassy in Jordan:...

US senators predict veto-proof support for Russia sanctions
AmericasWorld

US senators predict veto-proof support for Russia sanctions

World

William, Harry regret last rushed phone call with Diana

Real estate sector&#039;s credibility at stake, govt will be forced to take harsh decisions: UP CM
Uttar Pradesh

Real estate sector's credibility at stake, govt will b...

World

Eight found dead in Texas truck in suspected human traffick...

India witnessed third highest terror attacks in 2016: Report
India

India witnessed third highest terror attacks in 2016: Repor...

Rajasthan

31 held as syndicate that stole oil worth crores from Cairn...

Odisha

Flood alert in six Odisha districts as IMD predicts heavy r...

India

President Pranab Mukherjee a 'guru' who taught ge...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Presidential poll reveals how infighting and bruised egos weakened the grand alliance

The Doklam Deadlock: India and China need to defuse crisis immediately

The Whimper of the Dragon: New Delhi's response has rattled Beijing into 1962 hysteria

A soldier’s perennial dilemma over the use of lethal force

SP MP Naresh Agrawal made hurtful comments, media just did its job