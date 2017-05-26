close
Book on PM Narendra Modi's popular radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' to be released today

President Pranab Mukherjee will receive the first copies of books 'Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution on Radio' and 'Marching with a Billion- Analysing Narendra Modi's Government at Midterm' from Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 09:37
Book on PM Narendra Modi&#039;s popular radio programme &#039;Mann Ki Baat&#039; to be released today

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee will receive the first copies of books 'Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution on Radio' and 'Marching with a Billion- Analysing Narendra Modi's Government at Midterm' from Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday.

According to ANI, the books will be formally released by Lok Sabha Speaker at a function to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the presence of Vice President Mohammed Hamid Ansari, Union Minister of Finance and Defence Arun Jaitley, and other dignitaries.

The book 'Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution on Radio' by Rajesh Jain is a compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addresses to the nation on radio every month under the programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

PM to kick-start MODI Fest across 900 cities to mark 3rd anniversary of BJP-led NDA govt today
MUST READ
PM to kick-start MODI Fest across 900 cities to mark 3rd anniversary of BJP-led NDA govt today

It contains a comprehensive, qualitative and academic analysis of 'Mann Ki Baat' - the themes, the choice of topics, the salient features.

It illustrates how 'Mann Ki Baat' has connected with the 'New India' - the youth in particular. It also presents a coherent narrative about the manner in which ' Mann Ki Baat' has created mass movements, be it in cleanliness, in promoting India's tourism potential, safer roads, drugs free India etc.

The book 'Marching with a Billion- Analysing Narendra Modi's Government at Midterm' written by eminent journalist Uday Mahurkar analyses the monumental changes that Prime Minister Modi has brought on multiple fronts as Prime Minister on India's governance landscape by ushering in an unprecedented culture of transparency to create a level playing field so necessary in a developing country. 

Mann Ki Baat, radio programme, Narendra Modi, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Pranab Mukherjee, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, New Delhi

