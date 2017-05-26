Book on PM's popular radio talk show 'Mann Ki Baat' released; President calls Narendra Modi 'effective communicator'

New Delhi: Two books 'Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution on Radio' and 'Marching with a Billion- Analysing Narendra Modi's Government at Midterm' was released by President Pranab Mukherjee during a gala event at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday.

The books were released in trhe presence of V-P Hamid Ansari, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra, Finance Minister Arun jaitley and other dignitaries.

Here are the Live Updates:-

-On the merit of the content of both the books, I wish they have a wide readership: President Pranab Mukherjee

-PM has given new direction to the economy. Some decisions have been epoch making ones: President.

-The subjects chosen by PM in 'Mann Ki Baat' affect the lives of a billion people: President

-PM is a very effective communicator: President

-One thing common about all good Presidents and Prime Ministers is that they are very good communicators: President

-'Mann Ki Baat' is an ingenious and influential medium, merging a traditional medium with modern mediums: VP Hamid Ansari

-The themes of both the books being released today are very relevant: Vice President

-Under the Prime Minister's leadership the push to digital infrastructure is commendable: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

-I have known Uday Mahurkar closely, as he belongs to Indore. The book gives details on PM's work culture: LS Speaker

-The issues raised in 'Mann Ki Baat' are very relevant issues that can connect widely: Lok Sabha Speaker

-'Mann Ki Baat' is a two way medium of interaction: Lok Sabha Speaker

-'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is about 'we the people of India' : Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

-'Mann Ki Baat' is a very popular programme of the Prime Minister: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

-The Prime Minister uses the radio to directly communicate with the people: FM Arun Jaitley

-Over the years the radio saw decline. But it was PM who spotted the strength of the radio as a medium: FM

-One of this government's earliest policy decisions was to eliminate any scope of discretion: FM Jaitley

-Blending of good governance with competent politics is essential. Governance must also have high credibility: FM

About The Two Books

The book 'Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution on Radio' by Rajesh Jain is a compilation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's addresses to the nation on radio every month under the programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

It contains a comprehensive, qualitative and academic analysis of 'Mann Ki Baat' - the themes, the choice of topics, the salient features.

It illustrates how 'Mann Ki Baat' has connected with the 'New India' - the youth in particular. It also presents a coherent narrative about the manner in which ' Mann Ki Baat' has created mass movements, be it in cleanliness, in promoting India's tourism potential, safer roads, drugs free India etc.

The book 'Marching with a Billion- Analysing Narendra Modi's Government at Midterm' written by eminent journalist Uday Mahurkar analyses the monumental changes that Prime Minister Modi has brought on multiple fronts as Prime Minister on India's governance landscape by ushering in an unprecedented culture of transparency to create a level playing field so necessary in a developing country.