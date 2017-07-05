close
Sikkim stand-off: China says India 'trampled' on Panchsheel

China on Wednesday said India "trampled" on the Panchsheel pact by entering Chinese territory, asking New Delhi to pull back troops to avoid a "worsening of the situation" on their border.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 14:43
Sikkim stand-off: China says India &#039;trampled&#039; on Panchsheel

Beijing: China on Wednesday said India "trampled" on the Panchsheel pact by entering Chinese territory, asking New Delhi to pull back troops to avoid a "worsening of the situation" on their border.

Beijing also said India was "misleading" its citizens by saying that Doklam is located at the tri-junction of India, Bhutan, and China.

"And as we all know, China, India, and Myanmar in the 1950s jointly proposed five principles of peaceful coexistence," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

"However, to the surprise of everyone, the Indian side has trampled on the basic norms of international relations that were proposed by itself by illegally crossing into others` territory," he added.

Geng reiterated that withdrawal of troops by India from the Doklam was a precondition for dialogue between both sides.

Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a stand-off in Doklam on the Sikkim sector.

