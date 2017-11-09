Bosses beware: Man tweets to Indigo, has Twitter in splits
In a hilarious incident, a Twitter user on Wednesday wrote to Indigo seeking help and saying, "@IndiGo6E I need help for tomorrow's mumbai delhi flight...Can somebody please respond."
At a time when Indigo is facing flak for a video in which staffer can be seen manhandling a passenger, a Twitter has an urgent request for the airlines.
A Twitter user with the name Rohit tweeted repeatedly reached out to Indigo for help on the microblogging website till he got a reply from the airline. "@IndiGo6E I need help for tomorrow's mumbai delhi flight...Can somebody please respond.(sic)," he tweeted.
@IndiGo6E ... Can you please respond ?
— rohit (@rohitchoube) November 7, 2017
What was the issue, you ask? It's a wish many employees might have for their bosses at least once (wink).
Rohit tweeted: "My boss is travelling by 15.00 pm flight to Delhi .. ' जैसे ही वो उतरे, कूट देना साले को । ' thanks :)"
My boss is travelling by 15.00 pm flight to Delhi .. ' जैसे ही वो उतरे, कूट देना साले को । ' thanks :)#thokoindigo
— rohit (@rohitchoube) November 8, 2017
Already-in-trouble Indigo refrained from commenting on the post but Twitter had a field day thereafter.
Take a look:
Dude... that was epic... ROFL
— KJ (@kjhabak) November 8, 2017
Hi Rohit, you are ruling the WhatsApp today, Bro!
— Gaurav Prateek (@Matribhakt) November 8, 2017
Bhai, tu GOD hai. ;)
— Sniper (@avarakai) November 8, 2017
IndiGo was caught in the middle of a controversy after a video that surfaced on Tuesday revealed an IndiGo staffer manhandling a passenger on the tarmac at Delhi airport. The passenger, identified as Rajeev Katiyal, was first seen being stopped from entering a coach, then pulled back by a ground staff.
Another airline employee was seen restraining the passenger. As Katiyal fought back, he fell to the ground.