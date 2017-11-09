Bosses beware: Man tweets to Indigo, has Twitter in splits

At a time when Indigo is facing flak for a video in which staffer can be seen manhandling a passenger, a Twitter has an urgent request for the airlines.

A Twitter user with the name Rohit tweeted repeatedly reached out to Indigo for help on the microblogging website till he got a reply from the airline. "@IndiGo6E I need help for tomorrow's mumbai delhi flight...Can somebody please respond.(sic)," he tweeted.

@IndiGo6E ... Can you please respond ? — rohit (@rohitchoube) November 7, 2017

What was the issue, you ask? It's a wish many employees might have for their bosses at least once (wink).

Rohit tweeted: "My boss is travelling by 15.00 pm flight to Delhi .. ' जैसे ही वो उतरे, कूट देना साले को । ' thanks :)"

My boss is travelling by 15.00 pm flight to Delhi .. ' जैसे ही वो उतरे, कूट देना साले को । ' thanks :)#thokoindigo — rohit (@rohitchoube) November 8, 2017

Already-in-trouble Indigo refrained from commenting on the post but Twitter had a field day thereafter.

Take a look:

Dude... that was epic... ROFL — KJ (@kjhabak) November 8, 2017

Hi Rohit, you are ruling the WhatsApp today, Bro! — Gaurav Prateek (@Matribhakt) November 8, 2017

Bhai, tu GOD hai. ;) — Sniper (@avarakai) November 8, 2017

IndiGo was caught in the middle of a controversy after a video that surfaced on Tuesday revealed an IndiGo staffer manhandling a passenger on the tarmac at Delhi airport. The passenger, identified as Rajeev Katiyal, was first seen being stopped from entering a coach, then pulled back by a ground staff.

Another airline employee was seen restraining the passenger. As Katiyal fought back, he fell to the ground.