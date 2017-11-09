हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Bosses beware: Man tweets to Indigo, has Twitter in splits

In a hilarious incident, a Twitter user on Wednesday wrote to Indigo seeking help and saying, "@IndiGo6E I need help for tomorrow's mumbai delhi flight...Can somebody please respond."

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 09, 2017, 12:57 PM IST
Comments |
Bosses beware: Man tweets to Indigo, has Twitter in splits
File photo

At a time when Indigo is facing flak for a video in which staffer can be seen manhandling a passenger, a Twitter has an urgent request for the airlines. 

A Twitter user with the name Rohit tweeted repeatedly reached out to Indigo for help on the microblogging website till he got a reply from the airline. "@IndiGo6E I need help for tomorrow's mumbai delhi flight...Can somebody please respond.(sic)," he tweeted.

What was the issue, you ask? It's a wish many employees might have for their bosses at least once (wink).

Rohit tweeted: "My boss is travelling by 15.00 pm flight to Delhi .. ' जैसे ही वो उतरे, कूट देना साले को । ' thanks :)"

Already-in-trouble Indigo refrained from commenting on the post but Twitter had a field day thereafter.

Take a look:

IndiGo was caught in the middle of a controversy after a video that surfaced on Tuesday revealed an IndiGo staffer manhandling a passenger on the tarmac at Delhi airport. The passenger, identified as Rajeev Katiyal, was first seen being stopped from entering a coach, then pulled back by a ground staff.

Another airline employee was seen restraining the passenger. As Katiyal fought back, he fell to the ground.

Tags:
TwitterAir IndiaIndigoRajeev KatiyalRrohit Choube
Next
Story

'Shameful for all': NGT slams governments for air pollution in Delhi-NCR

Trending