Boy shoots himself dead during WhatsApp video chat with girlfriend in Patna

Patna: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old intermediate student allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself while on a live WhatsApp video call with his girlfriend in Patna.

According to a police officer, the boy shot himself in the head in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The incident took place at Saichak under the jurisdiction of Beur police station where 19-year-old Akash Kumar took out a gun and pulled the trigger at himself while chatting with the girl via Whatsapp video call, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramakant Prasad told news agency Press Trust of India.

He said the matter came to light when police reached the man's house to investigate the suicide, seized his mobile phone and examined its call history.

"The boy had begun talking to his girlfriend in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday over Whatsapp video call. Prima facie, the boy was depressed over his unimpressive academic career and pressure put on him by his parents to marry a girl of their choice," Prasad said.

He got agitated at the end of the prolonged video chat, picked up a gun and shot himself in the head. He died on the spot, Prasad added.

"We have seized the girl's mobile phone too. Further investigations are on. If a written complaint is received from either side, a case of abetment of suicide would be lodged", he added.

Meanwhile, one of the local residents of Beur said that the incident may have taken place at around 2-3 am but we got to know about it at around 8 in the morning and at that time, his blood was all dried up.

According to reports, the boy had failed an exam and was being pressured by his family members to end his relationship with the girl. A probe into the case is on.

