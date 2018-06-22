हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

Boy shot in the head for plucking mangoes in Bihar

A 10-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the head after he was spotted plucking mangoes from an orchard in Khagaria's Gogro Police Station limits.

ANI Photo

Patna: A 10-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the head after he was spotted plucking mangoes from an orchard in Khagaria's Gogro Police Station limits.

The incident took place on Thursday when the boy was shot dead after he was found plucking mangoes, according to news agency ANI. He had to pay the heaviest price for a 'crime' that - at best - is merely an act of childhood mischief. Understandably then, his family is inconsolable.

While the body of the boy has been sent for postmortem, local police officials have begun probing the incident. Local reports suggest that while the accused is/are not yet known, police officials are confident of nabbing the guilty.

