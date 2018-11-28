हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BPSC

BPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam admit cards to be released shortly at bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release admit cards for Civil Services Prelims Exam by Wednesday on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

PATNA: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is expected to release admit cards for Civil Services Prelims Exam by Wednesday on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

The admit cards will be available for download till December 14, 2018.  Candidates need to take a printout of the hall tickets in letter page size.

The BPSC Civil Services Prelims exam will be held on December 16, 2018. An objective type exam held for two hours, the exam will be conducted at 808 exam centres across 35 districts in Bihar. 

 

Here's how to download BPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Admit Card

1: Visit the official BPSC website bpsc.bih.nic.in. 

2: Click on the download admit card link on the home page. 

3: Enter your registration number and other required details. 

4: Submit and download your admit card. 

Candidates who qualify in the Prelims exam will then have to appear in Main examination. Those shortlisted in Mains will then need to appear for interviews. 

