BPSC mains results declared, check bpsc.bih.nic.in

NEW DELHI: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the results for 56th to 59th BPSC Mains examination, it was reported on Friday.

The BPS results were announced on its official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC had conducted the exams in 2016 and students have been waiting for the results since then.

According to BPSC, a total of 1933 candidates have passed the examination with flying colours and now the qualified candidates would receive their call letters for interviews.

The notification for the same will be issued on the official website of the commission later.

Nearly 2.27 lakh candidates appeared for the first BPSC exam among which only 28308 were able to pass the exams.

The BPSC Mains exams were held from July 8 to 30, 2016 at various centres across the state.

Here's how you can check the BPSC Mains results: -

-Log on to BPSC website: bpsc.bih.nic.in

-Click on notification saying, “Results: 56th to 59th Common Combined Main (Written) Competitive Examination”.

-You will now be redirected to a PDF page, where one can see Roll Numbers of candidates who passed the exam.

-Press Ctrl + F and find your Roll number to check your results.

-Download the copy of PDF and keep a printout of the same.

The BPSC will soon send the letters for interview to successful candidates.