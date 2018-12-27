BPSC Preliminary answer keys 2018 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in; View correct answers here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released the General Studies answer keys for the 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The answer keys have been released for Booklet Series A, B, C, D. The exam was held on December 16, 2018.

Here are the answer keys for Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) prelims exam 2018:

Candidates interested in raising objection/s to the answers need to submit their claims, if any, by 5 pm, January 7, 2019. Candidates also need to submit/attach the subsequent answer and its proof from authentic source to support the claim.

The BPSC civil services prelims 2018 exam was held across 808 centres in Bihar. Nearly 5 lakh candidates appeared for the test. The BPSC had advertised 1400 vacancies across the state.

The BPSC civil services Mains exam will be held on January 12, 2019, in a single siting from 1 pm to 4 pm.