BPSC Prelims exam

BPSC prelims admit card 2018 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Steps to download BPSC Prelims hall ticket 2018

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC Prelims admit card for Common Combined competitive preliminary examination on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their admit cards on or before 29th June 2018.

The BPSC prelim exam 2018 is scheduled to be held on July 1, 2018. The two-hour exam will be held between 12 noon to 2 pm across 271 examination centres in 19 district headquarters of Bihar. 

Here's how to download your BPSC prelims admit cards 2018:
Step 1: Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in or click here 

Step 2: Look for 'Apply Online' tab of the page and click on it. 

Step 3: On the fresh page, click on ‘BPSC Online Application’

Step 4: Enter your Username and Password and submit.

Step 5: Use A4 sheets to download the admit card. 

Step 6: You will now be able to download Admit Cards and take a printout for further reference.

 

The Admit Card will consist of information on venue and test centre along with important instructions.

Candidates must carry the Admit Card on the exam day.

