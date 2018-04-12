BR Ambedkar's statue in UP's Badaun caged to protect it from vandals

LUCKNOW: Amid ongoing incidents of statue defacing and vandalism, a sculpture of the Father of Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar has been locked in an iron cage and a police personnel has been deputed for its protection in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun.

Earlier this week, the Uttar Pradesh Home Department had directed the state police to ensure the security of the statues of famous figures in the state. The police would monitor and ensure the security of the statues of famous personalities in the state, principal secretary of Home Department Arvind Kumar had said.

In addition, the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh had written a letter to Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all districts regarding the issue and asked them to work in ensuring the statues' security.

Despite strong words by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and clear directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, there has been no end to the incidents of vandalism of statues of iconic leaders and ideologues. Several incidents of statue vandalism have been reported from various parts of the country over the last few months.

The latest development comes after several incidents of vandalism of famous personalities, including Mahatma Gandhi, Syama Prasad Mukherjee, E V Ramasamy Periyar and Vladimir Lenin were reported across the country.

Statues B R Ambedkar have always been targeted along with the other eminent figures. His statues have been vandalised in places across the country including Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Bhind's Kheria Village of Madhya Pradesh and in Rajasthan's Achrol.

Reports of incidents of vandalism of statues started pouring in soon after the results of the Assembly elections in Tripura were declared. Following the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Left bastion, a mob demolished a statue of Communist ideologue Vladimir Lenin in Tripura.

These incidents have sparked a war of words between political parties as well. PM Modi, however, had recently made an appeal to people to not indulge in the vandalism of statues. Following this, the Union Home Ministry had issued a directive to states to ensure that no such incidents take place.

