Braid chopping scare: UP Police calls it rumour, says cases being investigated

Aligarh: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday appealed people to not believe in rumours of braid cutting in the state and assured that the cases are being investigated."It is our appeal to people to not to believe in rumours.

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 4, 2017

The cases are being investigated by the police," Aligarh's Circle officer Tejveer Singh said.However, a victim said, "We are under trauma. The whole village is in panic mode."

Yesterday, three women in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh claimed that their braids were mysteriously chopped off by somebody.Reportedly, in many places including Delhi, NCR, Haryana and Agra, incidents of chopping off braids at night were witnessed by women.

The family members of Pinki (15) at Amara village in Firozabad had claimed that on hearing her cries last night, they rushed to her and found that her braid had been cut off, circle officer of Shikohabad Sanjay Verma had said.

In Jasrana area of the state district, the mother of Shivani (16) had claimed that last night when she had gone to meet someone after hearing a knock on the door, she heard her daughter's cry. On rushing back into the house she found that her daughter's braid has been cut off, the CO said.

Verma said he had visited Amari village and had found that the complaint was true but nothing can be said as to how the girl's braid had been cut.

In the Dayalbagh area of Agra, the wife of a temple priest had claimed that her plait was cut off early in the morning on Thursday. However, her family members refused to lodge a written complaint with the police.

In Hapur's Bajhera Khurd village, a married woman's plait was cut off while she was asleep. Similar cases have been reported in neighbouring states in the past couple of days.

(With inputs from agencies)