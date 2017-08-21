close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Brave Indian forces can defend our borders: Rajnath Singh on Doklam stand off

Indian security forces can defend the country's territories bravely, said Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, August 21.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 13:28
Brave Indian forces can defend our borders: Rajnath Singh on Doklam stand off
"Our security forces have all the power to protect Indian borders," said Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Indian security forces can defend the country's territories bravely, said Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, August 21.

"Our security forces have all the power to protect Indian borders," said Singh at an event organised by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). “Thought they'll be cold and tired but the spirit I saw in them (security forces)! No one would dare raise eyes towards India. We have such brave soldiers.”

“I went to Ladakh once and had never experienced such harsh cold in life. I was told (ITBP) Jawans would meet me in morning,” recalled Singh, further adding the the government will make sure that “their promotions aren't delayed.”

Speaking on the ongoing stand-off between India and China at Doklam, the minister said, "There will be a solution soon and I am sure China will make a positive move."

"India has never attacked any country, nor does it have an ambition to expand its borders. Security forces are equipped to handle any situation (at the border)," he further added.

The home minister said he wanted to convey a message to all neighbouring countries that India wanted peace.

The ITBP guards the 4,057 km long Sino-Indian border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh.

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area over the last two months.

With Agency Inputs

TAGS

Rajnath SinghDoklam stand offIndian ArmyITBPIndian forcesborders

From Zee News

Google Android &#039;O&#039;: Know about release time, specifications
Apps

Google Android 'O': Know about release time, spec...

WorldAsia

Seven kidnapped policemen rescued in Pakistan after search...

Film on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal passed by FCAT
Delhi

Film on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal passed by FCAT

Gionee launches &#039;X1&#039; smartphone at Rs 8,999
Mobiles

Gionee launches 'X1' smartphone at Rs 8,999

Amid Doklam standoff, Nepal PM to visit India
India

Amid Doklam standoff, Nepal PM to visit India

Google to unveil much anticipated Android &#039;O&#039; today
Apps

Google to unveil much anticipated Android 'O' tod...

World

Spanish police say driver of Barcelona rampage van identifi...

Jharkhand

Jharkhand toddler dies as father can't pay for treatme...

Gujarat

Rajya Sabha polls: Gujarat High Court issues notice to EC,...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

2008 Malegaon blast case: Lt. Col Purohit granted bail; here's everything that you need to know

Ensuring India gets justice | Law Ministry's hits and misses

Fake news: The facts of fiction

National smart grid mission in line with emerging reality

DNA Edit | Train to nowhere: Indian Railways has long gone off track