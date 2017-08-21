Brave Indian forces can defend our borders: Rajnath Singh on Doklam stand off

New Delhi: Indian security forces can defend the country's territories bravely, said Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, August 21.

"Our security forces have all the power to protect Indian borders," said Singh at an event organised by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). “Thought they'll be cold and tired but the spirit I saw in them (security forces)! No one would dare raise eyes towards India. We have such brave soldiers.”

“I went to Ladakh once and had never experienced such harsh cold in life. I was told (ITBP) Jawans would meet me in morning,” recalled Singh, further adding the the government will make sure that “their promotions aren't delayed.”

Speaking on the ongoing stand-off between India and China at Doklam, the minister said, "There will be a solution soon and I am sure China will make a positive move."

"India has never attacked any country, nor does it have an ambition to expand its borders. Security forces are equipped to handle any situation (at the border)," he further added.

The home minister said he wanted to convey a message to all neighbouring countries that India wanted peace.

The ITBP guards the 4,057 km long Sino-Indian border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh.

India and China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the area over the last two months.

With Agency Inputs