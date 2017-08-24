close
BRD Medical college: Uttar Pradesh govt transfers Additional Chief Secretary Anita Bhatnagar

In its report submitted yesterday, the committee probing the hospital tragedy has recommended initiating criminal action against the then principal of BRD Medical College and several other doctors of the hospital.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 12:31
BRD Medical college: Uttar Pradesh govt transfers Additional Chief Secretary Anita Bhatnagar
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has transferred Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Education) Anita Bhatnagar Jain in connection with death of children at state-run BRD college in Gorakhpur, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

A high-power committee probing the hospital tragedy, where over 50 children had died in less than a week, had submitted its report to the UP government yesterday.

"Anita Bhatnagar Jain has been transferred. She has been posted as DG (Training). Her charge has been given to Rajneesh Dube," he said.

Dube, Principal Secretary (Revenue), would hold the additional charge of Medical Education, the spokesperson said.

In its report submitted yesterday, the committee probing the hospital tragedy has recommended initiating criminal action against the then principal of BRD Medical College and several other doctors of the hospital.

"The committee, chaired by the chief secretary has recommended initiating criminal action against then principal of the BRD Medical College Dr Rajiv Mishra, HoD Anaesthesia Paediatric department Dr Satish, in-charge of 100-bed AES ward Dr Kafeel Khan and Pushpa Sales," the spokesperson had said yesterday.

The committee has also recommended action under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Dr Rajiv Mishra, Dr Poornima Shukla, staff of accounts department of the medical college and chief pharmacist Gajanan Jaiswal, he had said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had constituted the committee under the chief secretary on August 12, a day after deaths of scores of children in the state-run hospital.

