BRICS 2017: PM Modi brings up peace, poverty, gender equality; leaves out 'terror' talks

Xiamen:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday raised the issue of poverty, peace and gender equality but skipped speaking on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Addressing the plenary session of 9th BRICS Summit in Xiamen, China, PM Modi thanked President Xi for a warm reception and excellent organisation of the summit

"We are in mission-mode to eradicate poverty; to ensure health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy, education," PM Modi said at the opening ceremony of the bloc's 9th summit here. He also apprised countries about the Clean India (Swachh Bharat) drive and its contribution towards development of the country.

Thanking BRICS Bank for disbursing funds for the growth of the BRICS nations, PM said, “NDB has started disbursing loans in pursuit to mobilize sources of infrastructure and sustainable development in BRICS countries.Our Central Banks must further strengthen their capabilities and promote co-operation between the Contingent Reserve Arrangement and the IMF,” the Prime Minister added.

Speaking on International Solar Alliance (ISA), PM Modi asserted that BRICS countries can work closely with ISA to strengthen the solar energy agenda. He also showered praise on the young generation of India, terming them the strength of nation.

Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping had announced 500 million yuan (about $76 million) for economic and technological cooperation and exchanges among BRICS countries.

"I wish to announce here that China will launch the economic and technical cooperation plan for BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries with 500 million yuan for the first term to facilitate policy exchange and practical cooperation and in the economic and trade field," Chinese President Xi Jinping had said.

"China will contribute $4 million to the NDB project preparation facility to support the business operation on a long term development of the bank," Xi had added.

Yesterday, speaking during the BRICS Business Forum, the Chinese President had talked about adopting a holistic approach of terrorism that includes addressing symptoms and root causes but avoided naming Pakistan, which hinted that he wanted Modi to not raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at the BRICS Summit.

Meanwhile, there is an uncertainty over Prime Minister Modi's one-on-one meeting with the Chinese President as his schedule includes the plenary session wherein the leaders of the five BRICS countries speak, to be followed by bilateral meetings with the Russian and the Brazilian presidents.

Apart from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, China had invited Egypt, Kenya, Tajikistan, Mexico, and Thailand as special guests for the BRICS summit.