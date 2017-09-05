close
BRICS Summit, a chance to expose Pakistan again: Congress

Afzal stressed that China will have an important role to play in this fight against terrorism.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 07:53
BRICS Summit, a chance to expose Pakistan again: Congress

New Delhi: Congress leader Meem Afzal believes that an important step has been taken against exposing terrorism in Pakistan in the BRICS Summit today after a joint declaration condemned terrorism and included Pakistan-based terrorist organizations in it.

"It will be an important step if the five nations sign on the resolution and work towards it. There is a chance to expose Pakistan again," he told ANI.

Afzal stressed that China will have an important role to play in this fight against terrorism.

He said, "It will be important to see how China reacts and if they manage to build any pressure on Pakistan regarding the issue."

The joint declaration, issued by Brazil-Russia- India- China-South Africa, named Pakistan based terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Haqqani network and Jaish-e-Mohammad, in a statement which labeled the attacks as deplorable.

"We deplore all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries, and condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever and stress that there can be no justification. We express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaida and and its affiliates including the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, TTP and Hizb ut-Tahrir," the declaration said. 

BRICS Summit 2017, BRICS Summit, Meem Afzal, Congress, Narendra Modi

