BRICS Summit: PM Narendra Modi talks of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', calls for an 'inclusive world'

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 09:33
BRICS Summit: PM Narendra Modi talks of &#039;Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas&#039;, calls for an &#039;inclusive world&#039;

Xiamen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the development agenda of BRICS countries lies with “sabka saath, sabka vikas”. PM Modi also called for an ''inclusive world'' while addressing the 'Dialogue of Emerging Market and Developing Countries' in Xiamen, China.

''The bedrock of our development agenda lies in the notion of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas''' the PM said.

PM also urged BRICS nations to work collectively for a digital world, skilled world, healthier world, equitable world and harmonious world.

The PM also called for an 'inclusive world', where the poorest of the poor are integrated into the financial mainstream.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier pitched for setting up of a BRICS credit rating agency to counter western rating institutions and cater to the financial needs of sovereign and corporate entities of developing nations. 

In an address at the plenary session of the BRICS Summit on Monday, Modi had said a separate rating agency would help the economies of the member countries as well as other developing nations.

BRICS Declaration Red-Flags Terrorism  

In a major diplomatic victory for India, Prime Minister and other leaders of the BRICS bloc adopted the Xiamen Declaration at the ninth edition of BRICS Summit on Monday condemning terrorisim in all its forms and manifestations.

The leaders of BRICS - a grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, for the first time, named Pakistan-based groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Haqqani network in a strongly-worded declaration condemning terror.

Earlier, both leaders met during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meet at Astana in June.

The meeting comes days after India and China called off their troops after a 73-day stand-off at the Doklam Plateau. The two leaders had greeted each other with a warm handshake and broad smiles before the start of the BRICS Plenary Session at Xiamen on Monday. 

The BRICS Summit will conclude today.

0 Comment

