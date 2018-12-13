हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Brijendra Pal Singh named new President of FTII Society and Chairman of Governing Council

Singh is the current Vice Chairman of the FTII Governing Council.

Twitter/@ANI

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry (I&B Ministry) on Thursday named Brijendra Pal Singh as the new president of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and Chairman of Governing Council.

FTII took to Twitter to congratulate the new president of the institute.

"Congratulations to Shri Brijendra Pal Singh on his appointment as President of FTII Society and Chairman of FTII Governing Council," tweeted FTII.

Singh, best known as the producer-director of popular TV series 'CID', is currently vice-chairman of the FTII governing council. He succeeds veteran actor Anupam Kher, who had stepped down as the chairman in October citing "international commitments". .

"The tenure of Singh, who succeeds Anupam Kher, will be for the remaining period of block of three years starting from March 3, 2017 as per the provisions of FTII rules," an FTII release said.

The FTII functions as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Singh is an alumnus of the FTII (1970-73 batch), who specialised in film cinematography.

The Singh-helmed crime drama recently completed a record 21 years of unbroken run on Sony TV.

In 2004, Singh made it to the Limca Book of Records for taking a single continuous shot of 111 minutes to mark the completion of six years of 'CID'.

FTII Director Bhupendra Kainthola said Singh, as a former chairperson of the FTII academic council and current vice-chairman of the governing council, was fully-conversant with all issues of the institute. "It is his vision that launched FTII's countrywide film education outreach initiative SKIFT (Skilling India in Film and Television) in May 2017, which saw nearly 120 short courses conducted in over 24 cities and towns across India, touching nearly 5,000 learners so far. FTII looks forward to his guidance and support in the times to come," Kainthola said. 

