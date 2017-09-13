close
Britain starts confiscating underworld don Dawood's property

The 61-year-old mafia boss is the chief accused in Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, has been a wanted fugitive since 1993

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 11:21
Britain starts confiscating underworld don Dawood&#039;s property
File photo

London: Signaling a big diplomatic victory for the Indian government, the government of United Kingdom has started confiscating property owned by underworld don Kaskar Dawood Ibrahim.

The process to seize Dawood's property worth Rs 4000 crores has started, the Britain government informed the Home Ministry on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old mafia boss is the chief accused in Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, has been a wanted fugitive since 1993.

In 2015, India had handed over a dossier containing information on Dawood to Britain.

He also appears on the updated UK Treasury department's 'Consolidated List of Financial Sanctions with three recorded addresses in Pakistan's Karachi.

Dawood, who has more than 21 aliases, has an estimated worth $6.7 billion (£5.05 billion).

He reportedly owns a hotel in Warwickshire and residential properties across the Midlands.

The gangster and his infamous crime syndicate D Company also has ties with Al Qaeda.

On August 22, 2017, news agency PTI reported that Dawood is the only "Indian national" on an updated list of financial sanctions released by the UK which also listed 21 aliases for the underworld don.

