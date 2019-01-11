British High Commission in India gets consular access to Christian Michel

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, the British High Commission in India on Friday gets consular access to 54-year-old British citizen.

"Our staff are supporting a British man who is detained in India, and have visited him to check his welfare," said the British High Commission in India.

On Thursday, Michel had moved an application before a special CBI court, seeking permission to make international calls to family, friends and his lawyers. The alleged middleman said in the application that he wants to contact his family and friends as well as his lawyers over telephone. The jail superintendent has been directed by the CBI court to submit a report in this matter on January 14.



It may be recalled that a Delhi court has sent Michel to judicial custody till February 26.

Michel was arrested on December 5 after he was extradited to India from Dubai. He is accused of having played a key role in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal, finalised during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Michel is an accused in the case along with former India's Air Force Chief, Air Marshal SP Tyagi, among others.