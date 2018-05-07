BSE Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 declared! Download marksheets at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in | Get details here

Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has announced the results of Odisha Matric exam results 2018 on its official websites bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Minutes before declaration of results, the websites crashed with several students trying to access their marksheets at the same time. Candidates can also view their Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 at third-party result-hosting portals such as examresults.net and results.nic.in. Candidates can also avail their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 on mobile via SMS, details of which are mentioned below.

Steps to access Odisha Board Class 10 Matric Result 2018:

1. Visit bse.odisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in or examresults.net or results.nic.in

2. Click on BSE Class 10th Results 2018

3. Enter your name and registration number and click on Submit button

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Candidates are adviced to download the result and take a printout of Orissa Class 10th Matric Results 2018 for future reference.

Odisha Class 10 Results / BSE Orissa 10th Results 2018 on Mobile via SMS

Candidates can also view their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 on mobile via SMS:

Just type RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and develops Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes. It examines those who have completed a prescribed course of 753001, Odisha (India). study and awards certificates to the successful candidates. Besides, it does all other things which are incidental to the above. It started functioning in the year 1955 and is now located at Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack.