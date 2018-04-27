BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Results 2018 to be declared in 2 days at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in; Get details here

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education is all set to declare BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Results 2018 within two days, i.e., by April 30 2018. Interested candidates can check the Matric results on the board's official website bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

The Class 10 exams were conducted between February 23 to March 8, which was attempted by nearly 6 lakh students.

Here is how to access your Odisha Higher Secondary Result 2018:

1. Go to the websites - bse.odisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

2. Click on 'HSC Class 10th Result 2018'

3. Enter required details such as name and registration number

4. Click on 'Submit'

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are suggested to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference. Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and develops Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes. It examines those who have completed a prescribed course of 753001, Odisha (India). study and awards certificates to the successful candidates. Besides, it does all other things which are incidental to the above. It started functioning in the year 1955 and is now located at Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack