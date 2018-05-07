BSE Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018 today at 9 am on bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

BSE Odisha CLass 10 Results 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, is all set to announce the Odisha 10 (Matric) Results 2018 today, May 7, at 9 am on its official website bse.odisha.nic.in. The students who appeared for BSE Odisha Class 10 examinations can check their CHSE 10 Matric Results 2018 results also on orissaresults.nic.in or examresults.net.

Nearly 6 lakh students sat for Odisha Matric exam which was held between February 23 to March 8.

Here's how to check Odisha Board Class 10 Matric Result 2018:

1. Visit bse.odisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

2. Click on 'CHSC Class 10th Result 2018'

3. Enter the required details such as name and registration number and hit submit

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Candidates are advised to download the result and take a printout of Orissa Class 10th Matric Results 2018 for future reference.

Students can also view their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 on mobile via SMS:

Get Odisha Class 10 Results / BSE Orissa 10th Results 2018 on Mobile - SMS

Just type RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and develops Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes. It examines those who have completed a prescribed course of 753001, Odisha (India). study and awards certificates to the successful candidates. Besides, it does all other things which are incidental to the above. It started functioning in the year 1955 and is now located at Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack.