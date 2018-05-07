BSE Odisha Class 10 Matric Results 2018: Website crashes minutes before Odisha Class 10 results declaration at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Bhubaneswar: Minutes before the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, declared Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Results 2018 on its official websites, all result sites were inaccessible with several candidates logging on to check the results at the same time. Result portals such as bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and examresults.net started crashing as the servers dealt with massive surge in volume.

Nearly 6 lakh students appeared for Odisha Matric exam which was held between February 23 to March 8.

How to access Odisha Board Class 10 Matric Result 2018:

1. Visit bse.odisha.nic.in or any other website mentioned above

2. Click on BSE Class 10th Results 2018

3. Enter the required details such as name and registration number and hit submit

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Candidates are adviced to download the result and take a printout of Orissa Class 10th Matric Results 2018 for future reference.

Students can also view their BSE Odisha Class 10 Results 2018 on mobile via SMS:

Get Odisha Class 10 Results / BSE Orissa 10th Results 2018 on Mobile – SMS

Just type RESULT<space>OR10<space>ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and develops Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes. It examines those who have completed a prescribed course of 753001, Odisha (India). study and awards certificates to the successful candidates. Besides, it does all other things which are incidental to the above. It started functioning in the year 1955 and is now located at Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack.