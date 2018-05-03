BSE Odisha Class 10th (Matric) Results 2018: Exam Results likely to be declared by 5 May; check on bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

PURI: The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE, Odisha) is expected to announce the results of BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Results 2018 in the first week of May.

Students may check their results by logging on to the board's official portals: bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in or results.nic.in.

Over 6 lakh students had appeared in the Class 10 Matriculation exams this year, which were held between February 23 to March 8.

Steps to check the result

1. Go to the websites bseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

2. Click on 'Class 10th Result 2018' and enter name and registration number

3. Click submit and take a printout of the result for future reference

About the Board

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and developes Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes. It examines those who have completed a prescribed course of study and awards certificates to the successful candidates. Besides, it does all other things which are incidental to the above.

It started functioning in the year 1955 and is now located at Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack-753001, Odisha (India).