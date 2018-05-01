BSE Odisha Matric Result 2018: HSC Orissa 10 board results to be declared in a few days on orissaresults.nic.in, bseodisha.nic.in

Odisha class 10 examination results 2018 are likely to be declared in a few days by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. The board will declare the Class 10 High School Certificate (HSC) on the official websites bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The BSE Odisha class 10 board examinations were held from February 23 to March 8, 2018. Over 6,08,000 students took the examination in 2018. There were allegations that question papers of MIL, English, Mathematics and Science were leaked and circulated on WhatsApp. To ensure security the BSE had even sought the help of District Collectors and Superintendents of Police.

The evaluation of answer sheets began on March 20 and concluded on April 2. The evaluation process of the Class 10 matric examination was carried out by 14,770 teachers at 60 centres spread across the state.

Steps to check BSE Odisha class 10 results 2018

1. Log on to the official website orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in

2. Click on the link stating Results and click on it

3. A new window will appear, where you will have to fill personal details

4. Submit the page after filling the details asked on the page

5. BSE Odisha matric result 2018: will be displayed, Download it and take a print for future usage.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and develops Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes. It examines those who have completed a prescribed course of study and awards certificates to the successful candidates. Besides, it does all other things which are incidental to the above.

It started functioning in the year 1955 and is now located at Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack-753001, Odisha (India).