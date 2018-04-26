BSE Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Results 2018 to be declared soon, here's how to check

BHUBANESWAR: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is likely to declare the Odisha Class 10 (Matric) Results 2018 in the last week of April 2018. After the announcement of the results, students will be able to visit the board's official website to check their Odisha Class X Result 2018 at bseodisha.nic.in.

The candidates will also be able to check their Odisha Board Class 10 Results on an alternative portal for results - orissaresults.nic.in.

Nearly 6 lakh students took the examination which was conducted between February 23 to March 8.

Here is how to access your Odisha Higher Secondary Result 2018:

1. Go to the websites - bse.odisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in

2. Click on 'HSC Class 10th Result 2018'

3. Enter required details such as name and registration number

4. Click on 'Submit'

The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are suggested to download their results and take a printout of the same for future reference. Students are advised to collect their official mark sheets from their respective institutes. The printouts are for information purposes only.

About Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and develops Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes. It examines those who have completed a prescribed course of 753001, Odisha (India). study and awards certificates to the successful candidates. Besides, it does all other things which are incidental to the above. It started functioning in the year 1955 and is now located at Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack.