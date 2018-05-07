BSE Odisha matric results: Balasore tops pass percentage list, Malkangiri last; check details on orissaresults.nic.in

Balasore district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 88.15 percent in the BSE Odisha matric exam results 2018 which were declared on Monday. Malkangiri district was at the bottom with only 59.32 percent of the students who took the exam managing to pass, according to Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra. The overall pass percentage for BSE Odisha matric exam results 2018 has been 76.23 percent.

The minister declared the results at 9 am on Monday at the BSE Odisha office in Cuttack and added that the details results would be available on the official website bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in from 12 pm onwards while the OMR answersheets will be uploaded on bseodisha.ac.in at 2 pm on Monday.

Girls have done much better than boys in the BSE matric exams. While 2,17,666 girl students managed to clear the class 10 board exam, only 2,10,129 boys passed.

Those students who do not have access to internet facilities can dial 0671-2412060 and 0671-2412059 to know their results. Students can also SMS ‘OR10<space>roll number’ to 5676750 for their results.

The minister also announced that 429 schools achieve 100 percent results while 36 schools saw all their students failing. A total of 1,715 students scored A1, 15,689 scored A2, 39252 scored B1 and 68,009 scored B2 in the Odisha matric exams. He added that 380 cases of malpractices were reported during the 2018 examination.

Steps to access Odisha Board Class 10 Matric Result 2018:

1. Visit bse.odisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in or examresults.net or results.nic.in

2. Click on BSE Class 10th Results 2018

3. Enter your name and registration number and click on Submit button

4. Your results will be displayed on the screen.

5. Candidates are advised to download the result and take a printout of Orissa Class 10th Matric Results 2018 for future reference.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and develops Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes. It examines those who have completed a prescribed course of 753001, Odisha (India). study and awards certificates to the successful candidates. Besides, it does all other things which are incidental to the above. It started functioning in the year 1955 and is now located at Bajrakabati Road, Cuttack.