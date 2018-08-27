BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment Results 2018 announced at biharboard.ac.in: Steps to check marks

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Results 2018: The Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) released the Bihar Board Class 12th Compartment Results 2018 were released on Monday, August 27 by the Bihar State Education Board (BSEB).

Steps to check BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Compartment Results 2018:

1. Visit biharboard.ac.in.

2. Now, click on 'Bihar Board Results 2018' link.

3. On the new page, Click on BSEB Class 12th results 2018 for Compartment for the required subject: Arts Stream, Commerce Stream, Science Stream and Vocational Stream

4. Enter your roll number and other required details and hit 'submit'.

The results will be declared on screen. Candidates are advised to save a printout of the same.

Initially, the results were scheduled to declared on August 16, 2018. However, they were postponed following former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death.

Nearly 1.55 Lakh students took the Bihar Board Class 12th Compartmental Exams in 2018, which were held from July 13 to 20, 2018.

As per the official website, "BSEB was established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the secondary school stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the act, rules and regulations of the board."

"Apart from the secondary school examination, the board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as diploma in physical education, certificate in physical education and teachers training examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the state government."