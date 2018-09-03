हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSEB

BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Compartment Result 2018: Visit biharboard.online from September 4-6 if you've missed filling set code on objective paper

A total of 2,17,575 students filled forms, out of which 2,16,455 students appeared while 57,642 students cleared the examination.

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared Class 10 Compartmental Examinations 2018 results on their official website - biharboard.online. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the board's official portal. The results were released on Sunday.

The results of 348 students, who missed to fill the set code on their objective question paper, have been withheld. These students can fill their question paper set code on BSEB portal from September 4 to September 6. Following this, their results will be declared.

"There are 348 students who missed to fill the set code on their objective question paper. The result of such students has been withheld. Such students can fill their question paper set code on BSEB portal from 4-6 Sept. On that basis, their results will be declared," Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Chairman, Anand Kishore said.

A total of 2,17,575 students filled forms, out of which 2,16,455 students appeared while 57,642 students cleared the examination. This year, the pass percentage is 26.63.

"Results of 2018 Secondary Compartmental Examinations declared. Total 2,17,575 students filled forms, of which 2,16,455 students appeared. 57,642 students (26.63% of total students) cleared the exam," Anand Kishore added.

About the board

BSEB was established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the secondary school stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the act, rules and regulations of the board. Apart from the secondary school examination, the board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as diploma in physical education, certificate in physical education and teachers training examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the state government.

