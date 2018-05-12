BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Matric results 2018 postponed to this day at biharboard.ac.in

BSEB Class 10 results: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has now postponed the results of BSEB Board Class 10 Matric Results 2018 to Tuesday, May 15, on its official website biharboard.ac.in. Earlier, reports claimed that the results would be declared on May 10, but it has now been postponed.

Over 17 lakh students reportedly appeared for the class 10 exams in 2018. The exams were held from February 21 to 28, 2018. Class 10 exams were held at 1,426 centres across the state.

Steps to check your BSEB results 2018:

Visit official website - biharboard.ac.in.

- Click on 'Bihar board results 2018'.

- Click on BSEB Matric Class 10 results 2018

- Enter roll number and other relevant details.

- Click on 'submit'.

In 2017, BSEB Class 10 results were declared on June 22, 2017.

The Bihar School Examination Board was established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the secondary school stage, for prescribing a course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the act, rules and regulations of the board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts annual secondary school examination in the month of February/March and supplementary school examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the state government.