BSEB Bihar board Class 10 results 2018: Expected date revealed | Class 10 Matric results at biharboard.ac.in, indiaresults.com

PATNA: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 board exams in on May 12, 2018 at its Bihar Board's official website – biharboard.ac.in. Over 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation (BSEB) 2018 examination this year.

Since the BSEB has not announced any official date of results, candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites for information regularly.

In 2017, following Class 10 results were announced by the end of May due following state elections. The results are expected to be announced earlier in comparison to the last year.

Steps to check your BSEB Results 2018:

1. Visit the official portal of BSEB - www.biharboard.ac.in

2. Click on 'Bihar board results 2018'

3. Click on BSEB Class 10th Results 2018

4. Enter roll number and other relevant details

5. Click on 'Submit'

The students are suggested to download the results and take a print out of the same for future reference.

About Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.