BSEB Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2018 to be declared soon, check @ biharboard.ac.in

PATNA: The results of the Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2018 conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) are expected to be out soon. Earlier there were reports that the Class 10 results would be declared on Thursday, May 10, 2018. However, the PRO of the board Rajiv Dubey confirmed that the results of Class 10 will not be released on Thursday.

Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the examination will be able to check their results by visiting the Bihar Board's official website - biharboard.ac.in.

More than 17 lakh students reportedly appeared for the class 10 exams in 2018. The Bihar Board 2018 Examinations for class 10 commenced from 21 February and ended on 28 February. The exams were held at 1,426 centres across the state.

The students will also be able to check their BSEB Bihar Class 10 Result or Bihar Board Class 10 Results on two alternative websites - bihar.indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

In 2018, the Bihar Board had made significant changes to the exam pattern which included introduction of 50 per cent objective questions. For objective questions, students were provided with a separate OMR sheet. The board had also introduced coded answer sheets this year to avoid any malpractice during the evaluation process.

Here's how to check BSEB Class 10 Results 2018 -

Step 1: Visit Bihar Board's official website at biharboard.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'Bihar board results 2018'

Step 3: Click on BSEB class 12th results 2018

Step 4: Enter roll number and other relevant details

Step 5: Click on 'submit'

About Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the State Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.