BSEB Bihar board Class 12 Intermediate results 2018: Expected results date announced

PATNA: The BSEB Class 12 results are expected to be declared on May 12, 2018, by the Bihar School Examination Board. After the announcement of results, the marksheets will be uploaded at Bihar Board's official website – biharboard.ac.in. Over 12 lakh students appeared for the BSEB inter 2018 examinations, held between February 14 and February 25.

The BSEB has not announced any official date of the release of the results yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the BSEB regularlyfor any update.

In 2017, due to the state polls, the results were announced by the end of May.

Last year, over 12.40 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Class 12th Intermediate Examination 2017, which were held between February 14 and February 25. However, only 4.37 lakh students had managed to pass the board exam in 2017.

The results of BSEB 2018 intermediate exams for arts, science and commerce will be decalred at least three to four days prior to the declaration of results of matriculation exams.

Steps to check your BSEB Results 2018:

1. Visit the official portal of BSEB - www.biharboard.ac.in

2. Click on 'Bihar board results 2018'

3. Click on BSEB BSEB Class 12th Results 2018

4. Enter roll number and other relevant details

5. Click on 'Submit'

The students are suggested to download the results and take a print out of the same for future reference.

About Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.