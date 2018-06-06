हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSEB Bihar board Class 12th results 2018

BSEB Bihar board Class 12th results 2018: Intermediate Results declared at biharboard.ac.in; check pass percentage and toppers list

The Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) on Wednesday declared the BSEB Intermediate class 12 results 2018 on its official website biharboard.ac.in. While 45% students passed in science stream, the pass percentage for Commerce stream students was 82%. In Arts stream, 42% students cleared the exam successfully. There is an increase of 17% in pass percentage from previous year. The Bihar 12th intermediate results can also be checked on bihar.indiaresults.com and examresults.net/bihar.

The Bihar Board Class 12th examinations were conducted between February 6 and February 16, 2018 at 1,384 centres across the state. Nearly 13 lakh students appeared in BSEB Class 12th examination, 2018.

How to check your BSEB Results 2018:

1. Visit the official portal of BSEB - www.biharboard.ac.in
2. Click on 'Bihar board results 2018'
3. Click on BSEB Class 12th Results 2018
4. Enter roll number and other relevant details
5. Click on 'Submit'

The students are suggested to download the results and take a print out of the same for future reference.

About Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

The Bihar School Examination Board is established for holding and conducting an examination at the end of the Secondary School stage, for prescribing course of studies for such examination and for carrying out such other objects and duties as may be considered necessary for the purpose as stated in the Act, Rules and Regulations of the Board.

Normally every year the Bihar School Examination Board conducts Annual Secondary School Examination in the month of February/March and Supplementary School Examination in the month of August/September on the basis of course/syllabus as prescribed by the state Government.

Apart from the aforesaid Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations (not on yearly basis) such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination on such terms and condition as laid down by the State Government.

