BSF foils infiltration bid along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector

Jammu: BSF on Monday foiled an infiltration bid along International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector, which also saw two ceasefire violations.

A BSF spokesperson tonight said that the border guarding force personnel foiled an attack on duty mound at IB from Pakistan side in Samba sector.

At about 0845 hours, taking advantage of undulating ground, a group of heavily-armed terrorists reached close to IB in Pakistan side, he said.

Terrorists resorted to heavy firing with automatic weapons on forward BSF troops, he said, adding that coordinated firing by alert jawans not only suppressed the fires from heavily armed terrorists but also forced them to retreat.

Earlier today, two incidents of ceasefire violations were reported from the sector.