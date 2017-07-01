close
BSF hands over Pakistani woman who crossed border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over a Pakistani woman who had inadvertently crossed into Indian territory in the Amritsar sector in Punjab.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 18:22
BSF hands over Pakistani woman who crossed border
Represntational image

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over a Pakistani woman who had inadvertently crossed into Indian territory in the Amritsar sector in Punjab, a BSF official said on Saturday.

The Pakistani woman, Nimmo, aged around 55-60 years, hailing from Kila Da Jawar in Pakistan, was apprehended by the BSF troopers on Friday evening in the operation area of Border Out Post (BoP) Pulmoran in Amritsar sector.

"She had crossed the international boundary inadvertently and entered Indian territory. The Pakistan Rangers were contacted (late on Friday) and the apprehended lady was handed over to them at about 11.50 p.m. being an inadvertent border crosser on humanitarian grounds," BSF Deputy Inspector General R.S. Kataria said.

This year, the BSF has handed over nine Pakistani inadvertent border crossers to the Pakistan Rangers.

Security along the 553-km long international border in Punjab with Pakistan is always on high alert.

Security agencies have been extra cautious following the terrorist attack on the Indian Air Force (IAF) base at Pathankot in January 2016 and the terror attack in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district in July 2015.

