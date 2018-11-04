हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSF

BSF jawan arrested in Punjab for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan's ISI agent

The accused, Sheikh Riazuddin, was under the scanner of the Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence wing for his suspicious activities for the last few months, said the police. 

BSF jawan arrested in Punjab for sharing sensitive information with Pakistan&#039;s ISI agent

A BSF jawan was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sharing sensitive information with an agent of Pakistan spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), according to the police.

The accused, Sheikh Riazuddin, was under the scanner of the Border Security Force (BSF) intelligence wing for his suspicious activities for the last few months, said the police. He is a resident of Renpura village in Maharashtra's Latur district and was posted with the BSF's 29th Battalion in the Ferozepur Sector in Punjab.

SHO Firozpur Ranjit Singh said that the BSF jawan was in contact with an ISI agent since April 2017. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act and National Security Act at the Mamdot police station following a complaint by the deputy commandant of the 29th Battalion and the police said it will seek Riazuddin's remand for further questioning. Singh, the investigation officer, added the jawan will be produced in a court for police remand. 

"We got info that a BSF jawan was in contact with an ISI agent since April 2017 and he passed sensitive information to him. A case has been registered under relevant sections. We will seek his remand for further questioning," said Singh.

Two mobile-phones and seven SIM cards were seized from him, police said.

Riazuddin allegedly shared photographs of fencing and border roads, contact numbers of senior BSF officials and some other secret information with Mirja Faisal, an agent of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), police said, as reported by news agency PTI. 

The accused shared the information from his mobile phone, police added. 

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab police had claimed to have busted a Pakistan-backed terrorist module operating in the state with the arrest of a person from Patiala.

Shabnamdeep Singh alias Maninder Lahoria was asked by his Pakistan-based handlers to target police posts and crowded places during the upcoming festival season, they said adding a pistol, a hand grenade, a motorcycle and letter pads in the name of "Khalistan Gadar Force" and other terrorist outfits were seized from his possession.

DGP Suresh Arora said Singh's arrest has exposed the nexus between Pakistan's ISI and Gurpatwant Singh. Pannu's fringe outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) as one of his handlers had identified himself as an SFJ operative. Arora said Singh hails from Daftari Wala Burar village in Patiala district and was out on bail in a case registered in Rajasthan.

Singh was operating a Facebook account under a pseudonym "Lahoria Jatt Gill". The account had a profile picture of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the DGP said. A preliminary investigation has revealed that Singh was contacted by Javed Khan Wazir, a suspected Pakistani intelligence officer, in July 2018 and was introduced to a Pakistani Sikh, the DGP said. Singh was then introduced to Nihal Singh, who identified himself to him as an SFJ operative, Arora said.

Nihal and Wazir communicated regularly with Singh and used to incite him to indulge in arson, he said adding they asked him to record his acts of arson and share with them the videos with details of news reports about the incidents.

Wazir shared the logo and name of "Khalistan Gadar Force" with Singh and asked him to get letter pads printed to use them for issuing statements claiming acts of arson, the DGP said. Singh and his handlers created a Facebook page in the name of "Khalistan Gadar Force", he said.

Wazir asked Singh to carry out targeted killings and also promised him Rs 10 lakh for each act of violence, he said.

In the second week of October 2018, Singh was asked by his handlers to procure a new phone and install a new messaging application for further communication, the DGP said. Around October 24, a pistol and grenade were delivered to Singh, the DGP said. 

with PTI inputs

Tags:
BSFBSF jawanPunjabPakistanISI Agent

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close